RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Solar by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $217.50 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $219.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.78 and a 200-day moving average of $162.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.83.

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

