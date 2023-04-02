RFP Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,625 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 442.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 132,838 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 77.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 129,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.62.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

