RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,625 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,625 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after buying an additional 14,384,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after buying an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $192,946,000 after buying an additional 5,527,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 218.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

