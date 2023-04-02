RFP Financial Group LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 340 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 18.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 29.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.67.

Watsco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $318.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $343.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.82.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

