4,622 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 30,498 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 76,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI opened at $17.51 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 99.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

