RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $93.02 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

