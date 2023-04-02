RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 60,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

