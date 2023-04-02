400 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Purchased by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.93 and its 200-day moving average is $178.36. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

