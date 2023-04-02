RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,592,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,980,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,031.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 148,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $171.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.23.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

