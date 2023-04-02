RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,447 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,860,000 after acquiring an additional 686,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,466,000 after buying an additional 195,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 260,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 73,427 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 56,647 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWO stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $55.37.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.