1,520 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Bought by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $51.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $435.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.