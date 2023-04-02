RFP Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

NYSE WMB opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

