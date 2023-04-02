RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $60,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $458.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $506.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.26.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.