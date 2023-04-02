RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $60,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
NYSEARCA MDY opened at $458.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $506.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.26.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
