RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,613,000 after buying an additional 305,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,466,000 after buying an additional 195,901 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 46,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $41.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

