RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDUS. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FDUS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fidus Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Shares of FDUS opened at $19.07 on Friday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.56%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

