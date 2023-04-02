1,347 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,559,000 after acquiring an additional 77,312 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

