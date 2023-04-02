RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 50,385 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 411,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 345,521 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,647,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after buying an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.