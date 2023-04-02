3,000 Shares in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Acquired by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 1,680.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 31,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Euronav in the third quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

Euronav Stock Up 0.5 %

EURN stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.23.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $322.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.95 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

