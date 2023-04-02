1,503 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $34.92 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

