Analyzing GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) & Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF)

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GeneDx and Covalon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

GeneDx has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covalon Technologies has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GeneDx and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -233.91% -117.63% -75.64% Covalon Technologies -44.56% -31.23% -26.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeneDx and Covalon Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $234.69 million 1.24 -$548.98 million ($0.93) -0.39 Covalon Technologies $13.91 million 2.70 -$7.57 million ($0.25) -6.00

Covalon Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeneDx. Covalon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeneDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Covalon Technologies beats GeneDx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, and urology. The company was founded on April 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

