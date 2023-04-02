Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 7,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 15,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

