Rockland Trust Co. Sells 157 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.