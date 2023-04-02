Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 60,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

