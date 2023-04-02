Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 459.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,412.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 277.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

CWB opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.