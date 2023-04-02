Rockland Trust Co. Sells 270 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $127.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.32 and a 200-day moving average of $154.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

