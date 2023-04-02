Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,740 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Shares of RTX opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

