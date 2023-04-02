AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP) Stock Price Down 0.8%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.60. 3,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

AMMO Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36.

AMMO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

