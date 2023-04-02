Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Soho House & Co Inc. to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Soho House & Co Inc. and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 399 2313 3296 76 2.50

As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 14.10%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soho House & Co Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -25.47% -450.95% -10.13% Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 0.40% -18.08% 1.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million -$220.58 million -5.27 Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors $3.18 billion $203.55 million 10.28

Soho House & Co Inc.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc.’s rivals have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. rivals beat Soho House & Co Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Rating)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.