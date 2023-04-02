Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 4,142 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,132,332,000 after buying an additional 578,456 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 2.0 %

Comcast stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

