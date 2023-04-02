Head-To-Head Comparison: ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) & Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) and Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals -15.14% 4.04% 1.70% Northwest Biotherapeutics -6,240.76% -50.86% -348.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ANI Pharmaceuticals and Northwest Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.92%. Given ANI Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ANI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

67.9% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals $316.39 million 2.20 -$47.90 million ($3.04) -13.07 Northwest Biotherapeutics $1.68 million 402.23 -$105.03 million ($0.10) -6.25

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Biotherapeutics. ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Northwest Biotherapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. The company was founded on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Baudette, MN.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L. Boynton on March 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

