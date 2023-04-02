ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.63

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.63 and traded as high as $21.70. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 4,659,081 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ICICI Bank by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

