Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.95

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.95 and traded as high as $18.68. Banco Macro shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 182,456 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Macro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 77.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 71,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $2,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

