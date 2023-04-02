Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.95

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.95 and traded as high as $18.68. Banco Macro shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 182,456 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Macro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Banco Macro Trading Down 4.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95.
Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
