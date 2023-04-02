L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.92

Shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $11.59. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 4,379 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on L.B. Foster in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $137.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the quarter. L.B. Foster makes up approximately 3.7% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 3.99% of L.B. Foster worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

