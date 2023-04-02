OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.99

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $6.07. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 494,184 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.16 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.
