Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.12

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.12 and traded as high as $17.44. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 98,033 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $629.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

