Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.12

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLXGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.12 and traded as high as $17.44. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 98,033 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $629.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.