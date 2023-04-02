Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.12

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.12 and traded as high as $17.44. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 98,033 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $629.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.50.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.