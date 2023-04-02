Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.72

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.72 and traded as high as $15.37. Donegal Group shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 74,749 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Donegal Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $500.27 million, a PE ratio of -305.54 and a beta of 0.01.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 35,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $536,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,673,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,837,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $536,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,673,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,837,560.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2,703.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

