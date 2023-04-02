Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.77

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $8.70. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 42,963 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 5.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $352.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
