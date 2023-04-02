Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Standard BioTools Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Standard BioTools stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.56. Standard BioTools has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.
Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 2,049.96% and a negative net margin of 194.08%.
Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.
