Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.89

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $3.60. Loop Industries shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 179,590 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Loop Industries from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Industries

Loop Industries ( NASDAQ:LOOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Loop Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

(Get Rating)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in March 2010 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.