Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.01

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.01 and traded as high as $10.11. Northern Star Investment Corp. III shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. III

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTC. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

