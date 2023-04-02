Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.30

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.30 and traded as high as $16.66. Kelly Services shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 183,470 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KELYA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kelly Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 26.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kelly Services by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

