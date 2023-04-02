Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.60

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.60 and traded as high as $7.72. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 1,447,546 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

