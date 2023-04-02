Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.51

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.51 and traded as high as $25.54. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 34,167 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Mesabi Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $330.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesabi Trust
Mesabi Trust Company Profile
Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
