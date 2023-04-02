Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.51

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.51 and traded as high as $25.54. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 34,167 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $330.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 241.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 35.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,315 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.