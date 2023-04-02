ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $208.89

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $208.89 and traded as high as $214.34. ICON Public shares last traded at $213.59, with a volume of 260,203 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

ICON Public Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

About ICON Public

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,422,000 after buying an additional 112,232 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 21.0% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 139,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Further Reading

