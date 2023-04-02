ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $208.89

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $208.89 and traded as high as $214.34. ICON Public shares last traded at $213.59, with a volume of 260,203 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.
The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
