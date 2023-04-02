Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.78

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $5.34. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 16,105 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Manitex International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

Manitex International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Manitex International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Manitex International by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 172,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares during the period. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

