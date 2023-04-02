Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.78

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $5.34. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 16,105 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
