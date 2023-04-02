Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $2.68. Orion Group shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 10,027 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ORN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
