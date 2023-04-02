Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $2.68. Orion Group shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 10,027 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

