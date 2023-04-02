Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.00

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $148.00 and traded as high as $169.76. Biglari shares last traded at $169.20, with a volume of 931 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biglari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Biglari Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.16. The stock has a market cap of $385.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Biglari

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $32.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.46 million during the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 8.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biglari by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Biglari by 81.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biglari by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Biglari by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biglari in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

