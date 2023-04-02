York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.95

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.95 and traded as high as $44.93. York Water shares last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 45,126 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YORW. StockNews.com began coverage on York Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised York Water from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $638.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.84.

York Water Announces Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2027 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 57.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in York Water by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of York Water by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in York Water by 1,571.2% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 626,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,338,000 after purchasing an additional 589,213 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of York Water by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.