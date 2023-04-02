Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.38

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.38 and traded as high as $19.61. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 210,142 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TNP shares. StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $353.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $224.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 23.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

