Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Trading Up 0.3%

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.10. 40,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 90,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered Carisma Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.83.
About Carisma Therapeutics
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
